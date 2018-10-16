REAL ESTATE

What will $2,400 rent you in Mountain View, right now?

2001 Colony St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Mountain View?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Mountain View if you're on a budget of $2,400/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

283 Tyrella Ave. (Moffett/Whisman Road)




Listed at $2,400/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 283 Tyrella Ave.

The building has on-site laundry, garage parking and outdoor space. The unit has carpeted floors, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2001 Colony St.




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 2001 Colony St. It's also listed for $2,400/month.

The building boasts assigned parking, outdoor space, storage space and on-site management. In the apartment, there are carpeted floors, a walk-in closet, a patio, wooden cabinetry and a skylight. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome pending additional fees.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is great for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1865 Ednamary Way, #F (Gemello Park)




Then, check out this 620-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 1865 Ednamary Way, #F. It's listed for $2,325/month.

Apartment amenities include carpeted floors, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, in-unit laundry and a patio. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineMountain View
REAL ESTATE
What does $2,500 rent you in Oakland, today?
What does $2,300 rent you in San Jose, right now?
What does $2,000 rent you in Alameda, right now?
Renting in Downtown San Jose: What will $2,000 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Warriors' quest for three-peat starts tonight at Oracle Arena
WWII-era plane crashes into golf course fence near Livermore Airport
LaCroix lawsuit is a lesson in food science
Sears files for Chapter 11, 2 stores closing in Bay Area
Plywood flies through windshield narrowly missing driver
Bay Area residents hit by lottery fever
VIDEO: Bus smashes through center divider in Los Angeles
SoCal man released after being wrongfully imprisoned for murder
Show More
K-9 sniffs out roasted pig in checked bag at Atlanta airport
Despite two jobs, Oakland woman lives in her car
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to game-record $667M
Trump attacks porn actress Stormy Daniels as 'Horseface'
Grand jury indictment obtained against suspect in murder of Nia Wilson
More News