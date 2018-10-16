What will $2,400 rent you in Mountain View, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Mountain View if you're on a budget of $2,400/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
283 Tyrella Ave. (Moffett/Whisman Road)
Listed at $2,400/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 283 Tyrella Ave.
The building has on-site laundry, garage parking and outdoor space. The unit has carpeted floors, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.
2001 Colony St.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 2001 Colony St. It's also listed for $2,400/month.
The building boasts assigned parking, outdoor space, storage space and on-site management. In the apartment, there are carpeted floors, a walk-in closet, a patio, wooden cabinetry and a skylight. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome pending additional fees.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is great for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.
1865 Ednamary Way, #F (Gemello Park)
Then, check out this 620-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 1865 Ednamary Way, #F. It's listed for $2,325/month.
Apartment amenities include carpeted floors, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, in-unit laundry and a patio. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.
