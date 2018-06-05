What will $2,400 rent you in San Francisco, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in San Francisco if you don't want to spend more than $2,400/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
516 Fell St. (Hayes Valley)
Here's a studio at 516 Fell St. that's going for $2,400/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, two spacious closets, granite countertops, a breakfast bar and bay windows. Garage parking is offered as a building amenity. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.
1575 Broadway (Polk)
Next, check out this studio that's located at 1575 Broadway (at Broadway & Polk Street). It's listed for $2,395/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, a walk-in coset, stainless steel appliances, bay windows and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
2504 Sacramento St., #10 (Pacific Heights)
Located at 2504 Sacramento St., here's an apartment that's also listed for $2,395/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, quartz countertops and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
270 20th Ave., #3 (Outer Richmond)
Listed at $2,395/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 270 20th Ave.
In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, carpeted floors, closet space, wooden cabinetry and large windows. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.
1045 Mission St., #271 (SoMa)
Situated at 1045 Mission St., here's a 292-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,348/month.
The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, secured entry, on-site management and a residents lounge. In the apartment, you can expect high ceilings, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, stainless steel appliances and closet space. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
