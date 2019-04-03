What will $2,400 rent you in San Francisco, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in San Francisco if you're on a budget of $2,400/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1281 Eighth Ave. (Inner Sunset)
Listed at $2,400/month, this studio apartment is located at 1281 Eighth Ave.
The building has on-site laundry. The unit boasts hardwood floors, a walk-in closed and central heating. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
1253 Bush St., #602 (Lower Nob Hill)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1253 Bush St., #602.
It's also listed for $2,400/month. The building features on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. In the apartment, there are high ceilings and a walk-in closet. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
1646 Sutter St. (Lower Pac Heights)
Located at 1646 Sutter St., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $2,395/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet. The building offers on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
1740 Pacific Ave., #101 (Pacific Heights)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1740 Pacific Ave., #101. It's listed for $2,395/month for its 620 square feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking and secured entry. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors and high ceilings. Pets are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
720 Jones St., #1 (Lower Nob Hill)
Finally, here's a studio apartment at 720 Jones St., #1 that's going for $2,395/month.
The building has on-site laundry, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. In the unit, there are hardwood floors,. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is relatively bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
