REAL ESTATE

What Will $2,400 Rent You In San Jose, Right Now?

995 Tully Rd. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Jose? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in San Jose if you're on a budget of $2,400 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

1390 Saddle Rack St. (Downtown)




Listed at $2,395 / month, this 917-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1390 Saddle Rack St.

In the carpeted apartment, you can expect a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony and stainless steel appliances. The building has garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Pets aren't permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

4671 Albany Cir., #123 (West San Jose)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 4671 Albany Cir. It's listed for $2,370 / month for its 800 square feet of space.

In the unit, there are in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, carpeted floors, a fireplace, a patio and ample natural lighting. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

995 Tully Rd. (Tropicana)




Here's a 612-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 995 Tully Rd. that's going for $2,333 / month.

In the unit, you'll get a balcony, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, carpeted floors and great natural lighting. The building offers a swimming pool and a fitness center. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

345 Village Center Dr., #659 (North San Jose)




Next, check out this 540-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 345 Village Center Dr. It's listed for $2,320 / month.

The unit has both carpeting and hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and ample natural lighting. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. The building has a swimming pool.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

7145 Rainbow Dr. (Calabazas)




Located at 7145 Rainbow Dr., here's a 700-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse that's listed for $2,300/ month.

In the sunny unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, granite countertops, in-unit laundry and built-in storage features. There's also a private backyard. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Jose
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
South Bay redevelopment plans could force over 59 families from homes
Analysis: Bay Area first-time homebuyers would need to save for 9 years, 7 months
Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News