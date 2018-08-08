What will $2,400 rent you in San Jose, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in San Jose if you're on a budget of $2,400/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
539 E. Julian St. (Downtown)
Listed at $2,400/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 539 E. Julian St.
In the apartment, you'll get tile floors, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and recessed lighting. The building has outdoor space. Both cats and dogs are welcome for additional fees.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
345 Village Center Drive, #659 (North San Jose)
Next, here's a 540-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 345 Village Center Drive, #659, that's going for $2,320/month.
The unit offers carpeted floors, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The building has a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the full listing here.)
995 Tully Road (East San Jose)
Finally, check out this 612-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 995 Tully Road. It's listed for $2,310/month.
In the unit, you'll get a balcony, air conditioning, carpeted flooring, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The building features outdoor space, a swimming pool and a residents' lounge. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)