What will $2,400 rent you in San Jose, right now?

539 E. Julian St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Jose?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in San Jose if you're on a budget of $2,400/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

801 S. Winchester Blvd. (Winchester North)




Listed at $2,400/month, this 692-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 801 S. Winchester Blvd.

In the unit, expect air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a ceiling fan, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and a balcony. The complex offers a swimming pool, outdoor space and a fitness center. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

539 E. Julian St. (Downtown)




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode over at 539 E. Julian St. It's listed for $2,375/month for its 750 square feet of space.

The apartment features air conditioning, tile flooring, recessed lighting, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

29 W. Julian St. (Downtown)




Here's a 967-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 29 W. Julian St. that's going for $2,357/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking, an elevator, a fitness center, a residents lounge and a swimming pool. In the apartment, expect air conditioning, carpeting, a fireplace, a balcony, a breakfast bar and wooden cabinetry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted, though additional fees and restrictions apply.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

995 Tully Road (East San Jose)




Finally, located at 995 Tully Road, here's a 612-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,350/month.

The apartment features a balcony, air conditioning, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan and carpeting. Complex amenities include outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a residents lounge. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
