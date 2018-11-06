What will $2,400 rent you in San Jose, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in San Jose if you're on a budget of $2,400/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
411 Park Ave., #317 (Downtown)
Listed at $2,400/month, this 876-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 411 Park Ave., #317.
When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a fitness center and an elevator. In the unit, you'll have a laundry room, a private balcony and cherry cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
175 W. St. James St., #904 (Downtown)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence located at 175 W. St. James St., #904.
It's also listed for $2,400/month for its 904 square feet of space. The building offers garage parking and great views. In the apartment, you'll get in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and granite countertops. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
88 E. San Fernando St., #606 (Downtown)
Here's a 673-square-foot studio residence at 88 E. San Fernando St., #606 that's going for $2,400/month.
In the unit, you'll get in-unit laundry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: animals are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.
1846 Ashmeade Court (Willow Glen)
Located at 1846 Ashmeade Court, here's a 970-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo that's listed for $2,395/month.
In the apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, while the building offers a swimming pool. Sorry, pet owners: cats and dogs are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.
995 Tully Road (East San Jose)
Listed at $2,310/month, this 612-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 995 Tully Road.
In the condo, you can anticipate a balcony or patio, air conditioning and a mix of carpeted and wood flooring. The building features outdoor space, plus a swimming pool and spa. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.
