What will $2,500 rent you in Redwood City, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Redwood City if you're on a budget of $2,500/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2603 Jefferson Ave. (Roosevelt)
Listed at $2,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom home is located at 2603 Jefferson Ave.
In the triplex unit, look for hardwood floors, a fireplace, and washer and dryer hookups. There is also a one-car garage. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable and is relatively bikeable.
100 Duane St. (Sequoia)
Next, there's this studio situated at 100 Duane St.
It's listed for $2,495/month. Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking and communal outdoor space. In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher and a large closet. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable and is very bikeable.
509 Madison Ave. (Central)
Here's a 623-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 509 Madison Ave. that's also going for $2,495/month.
The unit boasts hardwood floors, a dishwasher, quartz counters and a private patio. The building features on-site laundry and off-street parking. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $500 deposit.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable and is bikeable.
