What will $2,500 rent you in San Francisco, right now?

We rounded up the latest rental listings via Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in San Francisco on a budget of $2,500/month.
Note: prices and availability are subject to change.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
2265 Mission St. (Mission)
Listed at $2,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2265 Mission St.
The building offers next-door laundry and street parking. In the unit, you are promised granite countertops, LED lighting, updated kitchen appliances, new paint, a built-in microwave, lots of natural lighting, a stand-up shower, hardwood floors, and an open floor plan. Water and garbage are included in rent. There is good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome, although dogs are not.
According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
153 12th Ave. (Inner Richmond)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 153 12th Ave. and is listed for $2,500/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and on-site management. In the light-filled unit, you'll find hardwood, tile and carpet floors, stone countertops, wooden cabinetry and a spacious living room.
Renter's insurance is required to move in here. Small dogs will be considered on a case-by-case basis; no cats allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is great for biking and has excellent transit.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
Page and Fillmore streets (Western Addition)
Located at Page and Fillmore streets, here's a studio apartment that's listed for $2,495/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a remodeled eat-in kitchen, wooden cabinetry, a gas stove, a dishwasher and a large walk-in closet. No utilities included. Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
4145 Lawton St. (Outer Sunset)
Listed at $2,495/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4145 Lawton St.
In the apartment, you can expect hardwood and tile floors, a walk-in closet, a renovated kitchen, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Laundry is off site, security deposit is over $3,600. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted at this property.
According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
750 O'Farrell St., #211 (Tenderloin)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 750 O'Farrell St., #211. It's listed for $2,495/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, an open floor plan and wooden cabinetry. Pet guardians, rejoice! Both cats and dogs are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(Check out the complete listing here.)