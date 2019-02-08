What will $2,500 rent you in San Francisco, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in San Francisco with a budget of $2,500/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2415 Van Ness Ave., #102
Listed at $2,500/month, this 778-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 2415 Van Ness Ave., #102.
The building features on-site laundry and an elevator. In the unit, expect carpeting, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and white cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
907 Innes Ave. (Bayview)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 907 Innes Ave. It's also listed for $2,500/month for its 660 square feet of space.
The building features a patio. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Animals are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
2191 Mission St., #208 (Mission)
Here's a 330-square-foot studio apartment at 2191 Mission St., #208 that's going for $2,500/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry. In the furnished unit, expect central heating, granite countertops and carpeting. Pets are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is great for biking and has excellent transit.
1045 Mission St., #249 (SoMa)
Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 1045 Mission St., #249. It's listed for $2,495/month for its 435 square feet of space.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center and an elevator. In the unit, there are high ceilings, a dishwasher, a deck and central heating. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
6340 Geary Blvd., #4 (Outer Richmond)
Finally, check out this 650-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 6340 Geary Blvd., #4. It's also listed for $2,495/month.
Apartment amenities include high ceilings, a walk-in closet, hardwood floors and plenty of natural light. The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking and storage space. Hairball alert: cats are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $1,500 security deposit.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is relatively bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
