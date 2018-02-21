REAL ESTATE

What Will $2,500 Rent You In San Jose, Right Now?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Jose? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in San Jose with a budget of $2,500 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

450 Navaro Way, #101 (North San Jose)




Listed at $2,495 / month, this 870-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 450 Navaro Way.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and a balcony. The building has garage parking, a swimming pool and on-site management. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1390 Saddle Rack St. (Downtown)



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit situated at 1390 Saddle Rack St. It's listed for $2,450 / month for its 917 square feet of space.

The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the sunny unit, there are a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2463 Jubilee Ln. (North Valley)




Here's a 645-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2463 Jubilee Ln. that's going for $2,450 / month.

In the unit, you'll get high ceilings, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in closet and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(See the full listing here.)
---

