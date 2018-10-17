What will $2,500 rent you in San Mateo, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in San Mateo if you don't want to spend more than $2,500/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
601 S. Idaho St. (East San Mateo)
Listed at $2,500/month, this 588-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 601 S. Idaho St.
The building has garage parking and outdoor space. In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, bay windows and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable and is quite bikeable.
401 Studio Circle (North Central)
Next, there's this studio located at 401 Studio Circle. It's also listed for $2,500/month.
The apartment comes equipped with air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. The building provides on-site management. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable and is convenient for biking.
33 Lodato Ave. (Beresford Park)
To wrap things up, here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 33 Lodato Ave. that's going for $2,495/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. The building features outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable and is very bikeable.
