What will $2,600 rent you in Oakland, right now?

4379 Howe St. (Piedmont Avenue)
Listed at $2,600/month, this 771-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 4379 Howe St.
The building has assigned parking. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
5400 Bancroft Ave. (Fairfax)
Next, there's this studio located at 5400 Bancroft Ave.
It's also listed for $2,600/month. In the unit, expect new hardwood floors. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
472 Jean St., #5 (Grand Lake)
Here's a 761-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 472 Jean St., #5 that's going for $2,595/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and a balcony. The building has assigned parking. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is bikeable and has good transit options.
811 York St., #216
Next, check out this 742-square-foot studio unit that's located at 811 York St., #216. It's also listed for $2,595/month.
In the unit, you'll find a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, storage space, secured access and on-site management. Animals are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
351 Hanover Ave., #302 (Cleveland Heights)
Located at 351 Hanover Ave., #302, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,550/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and wood laminate floors. The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry; When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
