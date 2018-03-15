What Will $2,600 Rent You In San Jose, Right Now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in San Jose if you've got a budget of $2,600 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Read on for the listings.
446 West San Fernando St. (Downtown)
Listed at $2,600 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 446 West San Fernando St.
In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.
3500 Palmilla Dr., #157 (North San Jose)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 3500 Palmilla Dr. It's listed for $2,580 / month for its 741-square-feet of space.
The apartment features carpeting, a deck and a breakfast bar. Building amenities include a swimming pool, outdoor space, a fitness center and a residents lounge. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
232 South 10th St., #2 (San Jose - University)
Here's a 1,632-square-foot studio apartment at 232 South 10th St. that's going for $2,548 / month.
The building boasts on-site laundry and assigned parking. In the apartment, look for hardwood floors, high ceilings, wooden cabinets and ample natural light. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.
1165 Foxchase Dr. (Branham / Pearl)
Next, check out this 1,150-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 1165 Foxchase Dr. It's listed for $2,500 / month.
In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.
