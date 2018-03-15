REAL ESTATE

What Will $2,600 Rent You In San Jose, Right Now?

232 South 10th St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Jose?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in San Jose if you've got a budget of $2,600 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

446 West San Fernando St. (Downtown)




Listed at $2,600 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 446 West San Fernando St.

In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

3500 Palmilla Dr., #157 (North San Jose)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 3500 Palmilla Dr. It's listed for $2,580 / month for its 741-square-feet of space.

The apartment features carpeting, a deck and a breakfast bar. Building amenities include a swimming pool, outdoor space, a fitness center and a residents lounge. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

232 South 10th St., #2 (San Jose - University)




Here's a 1,632-square-foot studio apartment at 232 South 10th St. that's going for $2,548 / month.

The building boasts on-site laundry and assigned parking. In the apartment, look for hardwood floors, high ceilings, wooden cabinets and ample natural light. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1165 Foxchase Dr. (Branham / Pearl)




Next, check out this 1,150-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 1165 Foxchase Dr. It's listed for $2,500 / month.

In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Jose
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
South Bay redevelopment plans could force over 59 families from homes
Analysis: Bay Area first-time homebuyers would need to save for 9 years, 7 months
Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News