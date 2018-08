What Will $2,700 Rent Get You In Oakland, Right Now?

613 22nd St. (San Pablo Gateway)

2020 Arrowhead Dr., #B (Forestland)

Curious about just how far your dollar goes in Oakland?We've rounded up the latest apartment listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Oakland if you're prepared to spend more than the median rate of $2,100/month.Note: prices may change after the time of publication.Listed at $2,695/month, this furnished 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 613 22nd St. The apartment contains hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The building offers assigned parking, but pets aren't allowed.The property has an impressive Walk Score of 97 , and according to the listing, there are "tons of entertainment options in the area--First Fridays, minutes from Paramount Theatre and Fox Theater. Centrally located to Sprouts Grocery, Whole Foods, AC Transit and 19th St Bart Station."(See the complete listing here .)This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2020 Arrowhead Dr. is going for $2,600/month.Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and an elevator. The unit has a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring, as well as stainless steel appliances, a private deck and granite counter tops. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't permitted.Because this building is up in the hills, it has a Walk Score of 8 ; however, it boasts dramatic canyon views.(Check out the complete listing here .)---