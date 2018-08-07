What will $2,700 rent you in Palo Alto, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Palo Alto if you're on a budget of $2,700/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
940 Webster St. (University South)
Listed at $2,700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 940 Webster St.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and secured entry. In the unit, look for in-unit laundry, hardwood and tile floors, recessed lighting, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, designer cabinetry, granite countertops, high ceilings and ceiling fans. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
316 Kipling St. (Downtown North)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 316 Kipling St. It's listed for $2,650/month.
In the unit, there are hardwood and tile floors, wall heaters, air conditioning units, dual-pane windows, granite countertops and ample natural lighting. Pets are not permitted here.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable and has some transit options.
2727 Midtown Court (Midtown)
Lastly, here's a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2727 Midtown Court that's also going for $2,650/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site management. In the unit, you'll get carpeted and tile floors, a balcony, tile countertops and a breakfast bar. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted at this location.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable and has some transit options.
