What will $2,700 rent you in Sunnyvale, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Sunnyvale if you've got $2,700/month earmarked for your rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
550 N. Fair Oaks Ave., #4 (East Murphy)
Listed at $2,695/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 550 N. Fair Oaks Ave., #4.
In the apartment, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and in-unit laundry. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and small dogs are welcome on this property with an extra deposit.
According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
1141 W. Olive Ave. (Washington)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 1141 W. Olive Ave. It's listed for $2,671/month for its 528 square feet of space.
Apartment amenities include a patio, hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Garage parking is offered as a building amenity. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and has some transit options.
705 San Conrado Terrace, #2 (West Murphy)
Here's a 780-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 705 San Conrado Terrace, #2, that's going for $2,625/month.
In the apartment, you'll get in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, granite countertops, carpeted floors, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a swimming pool, outdoor space and a playground. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable and has some transit options.
