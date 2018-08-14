REAL ESTATE

What will $2,800 rent you in Cupertino, right now?

10157 Alhambra Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Cupertino?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Cupertino if you're on a budget of $2,800/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

10157 Alhambra Ave.




Listed at $2,750/month, this 625-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 10157 Alhambra Ave.

The building offers shared outdoor space and assigned parking. In the unit, expect in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, white countertops, wooden cabinetry and large windows. Canine companions are allowed; sorry, no felines.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

10160 Empire Ave.




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot over at 10160 Empire Ave. It's also listed for $2,750/month for its 625 square feet of space.

Building amenities include secured entry, shared outdoor space and assigned parking. The apartment features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, white countertops, closet space, in-unit laundry and ample natural light. Canine companions are permitted; sorry, no kitties.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and is relatively bikeable.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

19500 Pruneridge Ave. (Santa Clara - Southwest)




Here's a 734-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 19500 Pruneridge Ave. that's going for $2,735/month.

Building amenities include shared outdoor space, assigned parking, a residents lounge and a business center. The unit offers wooden cabinetry, large windows, closet space and granite countertops. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and is convenient for biking.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
