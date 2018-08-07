What will $2,800 rent you in San Francisco, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in San Francisco if you've got $2,800/month earmarked for your rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Seventh Avenue and Judah Street (Inner Sunset)
Listed at $2,800/month, this studio apartment is located at Seventh Avenue and Judah Street.
The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space and an elevator. The unit has hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a walk-in closet. Feline companions are permitted on a case-by-case basis.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
301 Crescent Court, #3201 (Bayview)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 301 Crescent Court, #3201. It's also listed for $2,800/month for its 804 square feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, outdoor space, a fitness center and secured entry. In the apartment, there are a mix of carpeted and hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
1490 Sacramento St. (Nob Hill)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1490 Sacramento St. that's going for $2,800/month.
The building features on-site laundry, garage parking and a roof deck. The unit offers carpeted floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet. Cats are allowed in the apartment.
Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
269 Church St., #1 (Castro)
Next, check out this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 269 Church St., #1. It's listed for $2,795/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space and secured entry. Both cats and dogs are considered.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.
(See the complete listing here.)
201 Harrison St., #129 (SoMa)
Finally, check out this 410-square-foot studio condo that's located at 201 Harrison St., #129. It's listed for $2,750/month.
In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a ceiling fan, a balcony, a dishwasher and ample natural lighting. The building offers assigned garage parking, a door person, an elevator, a fitness center, on-site management, outdoor space, package service, secured entry and a swimming pool. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)