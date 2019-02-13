What will $2,800 rent you in San Francisco, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in San Francisco if you've got $2,800/month earmarked for your rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1064 S. Van Ness Ave., #3 (Mission)
Listed at $2,800/month, this 1,100-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1064 S. Van Ness Ave., #3.
The building has extra storage; cats and dogs are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
2619 Sacramento St. (Pacific Heights)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom in-law abode that's located at 2619 Sacramento St. It's listed for $2,799/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. Animals are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
2360 Van Ness Ave., #3 (Russian Hill)
Located at 2360 Van Ness Ave., #3, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,795/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry. Both cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
324 32nd Ave. (Outer Richmond)
Listed at $2,795/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 324 32nd Ave.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, new stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The building boasts assigned parking and on-site laundry; cats and dogs are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental, but there is a $25 application fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
