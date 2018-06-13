What will $2,800 rent you in the Bay Area, today?

We compared what $2,800 might get you in San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, Santa Clara and San Mateo, using data from rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in the area.
What amenities and square footage might you get for the money, and how does location change the equation?
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Rental price medians are calculated considering all of the listings between zero and four bedrooms within a defined geography that appeared in Zumper's database over the 90-day period immediately preceding the publish date of this article.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
San Francisco -- 1832 Clement St., #2
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1832 Clement St. in San Francisco's Outer Richmond neighborhood. Asking $2,800/month, it's priced 18 percent below the $3,395 median rent for a one bedroom in San Francisco.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, French doors, high ceilings, built-in storage features and ample natural light. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
Oakland -- 3792 Harrison St.
Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom located at 3792 Harrison St. in Oakland's Grand Lake neighborhood. It's also listed for $2,800/month for its 1,120-square-feet of space--seven percent pricier than Oakland's median two-bedroom rent of $2,608.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a balcony and floor-to-ceiling windows. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Pet owners will be sad to hear that cats and dogs are not welcome here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
San Jose -- 7401 Via Calzada
Listed at $2,800/month, this 1,150-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot at 7401 Via Calzada in San Jose's Evergreen East neighborhood is six percent higher than San Jose's median two-bedroom rent of $2,640.
In the apartment, you'll get hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a patio and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and on-site management. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has minimal transit options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
Santa Clara -- 1239 Harrison St.
Next, check out this 1,200-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom at 1239 Harrison St. Located in Santa Clara's East Central neighborhood, it's listed for $2,800/month, which is one percent pricier than Santa Clara's median two-bedroom rent of $2,773.
The home features hardwood floors, dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and has some transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
San Mateo -- 1705 Palm Ave., #6
Finally, here's an 834-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom abode at 1705 Palm Ave. in San Mateo's Hayward Park neighborhood, listed at $2,800/month. That's 17 percent pricier than San Mateo's median one-bedroom rent of $2,400.
In the unit, you can anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include assigned parking and outdoor space. Pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable.
(See the complete listing here.)