REAL ESTATE

What will $2,800 rent you in the Western Addition?

1015 Pierce St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in the Western Addition?

According to Walk Score, this San Francisco neighborhood has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Western Addition is currently hovering around $3,295.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $2,800 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

3053 Pine St., #101




Listed at $2,800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3053 Pine St.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher, carpeting, closet space, bay windows and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and garage parking. Pets are not permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1015 Pierce St., #101




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 1015 Pierce St. It's listed for $2,795/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, outdoor space and an elevator. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, bay windows, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here.

(See the complete listing here.)

2158 Pine St., #5




Here's a 300-square-foot apartment at 2158 Pine St. that's going for $2,700/month.

In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a stove, large windows and closet space. The building boasts on-site laundry and secured entry. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
