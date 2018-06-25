REAL ESTATE

What will $2,900 rent you in San Francisco, right now?

1222 Harrison St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious about how far a housing dollar goes today in San Francisco?

We've rounded up the latest listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental on a budget of $2,900/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

3256 21st St. (Mission)




Listed at $2,900/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3256 21st St.

The building features assigned parking. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, built-in storage features and bay windows. Feline companions are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

85 Heather Ave., #8 (Laurel Heights)




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 85 Heather Ave., #8. It's listed for $2,895/month.

The unit offers hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, closet space and ample natural light. Assigned parking and storage space are offered as building amenities. Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Lombard and Scott streets (Marina)




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Lombard and Scott streets that's also going for $2,895/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and closet space. The building offers on-site laundry, outdoor space and storage. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3445 Pierce St. (Marina)



Next, check out this 535-square-foot studio that's located at 3445 Pierce St. It's listed for $2,895/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, tiled countertops and large windows. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1222 Harrison St. (SoMa)




Here's a 463-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1222 Harrison St. that's going for $2,855/month.

The building offers a fitness center, outdoor space, secured entry, a business center, a roof deck and a residents lounge. In the unit, there are a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, in-unit laundry and a balcony, but this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
