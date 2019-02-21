What will $3,200 rent you in San Francisco right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in San Francisco if you've got a budget of $3,200/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
16 Highland Ave. (Bernal Heights)
Listed at $3,200/month, this furnished 352-square-foot studio apartment is located at 16 Highland Ave. in Bernal Heights.
In the unit, expect hardwood floors. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1635 Pierce St. (Lower Pac Heights)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1635 Pierce St.
It's also listed for $3,200/month. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings and a dishwasher. Good news for dog lovers: pups are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
Post and Jones streets (Lower Nob Hill)
Here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at Post and Jones streets that's going for $3,200/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, outdoor space and an on-site manager. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
349 Ellington Ave. (Outer Mission)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom single-family home that's located at 349 Ellington Ave. It's listed for $3,200/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include a yard. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
---
This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.