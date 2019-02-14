What will $3,300 rent you in Pacific Heights, right now?

According to Walk Score, this San Francisco neighborhood has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Pacific Heights is currently hovering around $3,591.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got $3,300/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1725 Van Ness Ave.
Listed at $3,300/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1725 Van Ness Ave.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, natural light, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
Jackson and Franklin streets
Next, there's this studio apartment located at Jackson and Franklin streets. It's also listed for $3,300/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry and an elevator. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Cats are welcome. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(See the complete listing here.)
2890 California St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 2890 California St. that's going for $3,295/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, natural lighting and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
2450 Octavia St.
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 2450 Octavia St. It's listed for $3,250/month.
In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a fireplace and a balcony. The building boasts on-site laundry, assigned parking for an additional charge and an elevator. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
---
This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.