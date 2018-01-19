What will $3,300 rent you in The Mission right now?

SAN FRANCISCO --Curious just how far your dollar goes in the Mission? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in the neighborhood if you've got $3,300 / month earmarked for your rent.
Here are the listings.
422 Utah St., #B
Listed at $3,300 / month, this 750-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 422 Utah St. In the furnished unit, you can expect hardwood floors, garden access, a patio, ample closet space and great natural lighting. Pets aren't welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
3524 19th St.
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit located at 3524 19th St. It's listed for $3,295 / month. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space. In the furnished unit, expect carpeting, updated kitchen appliances and garden access. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
3601 26th St.
Lastly, here's a 700-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3601 26th St. that's going for $3,295 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a fireplace, plenty of storage space and great natural lighting. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Take a look at the full listing here.)
