REAL ESTATE

What will $3,300 rent you in The Mission right now?

SAN FRANCISCO --
Curious just how far your dollar goes in the Mission? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in the neighborhood if you've got $3,300 / month earmarked for your rent.

Here are the listings.

422 Utah St., #B




Listed at $3,300 / month, this 750-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 422 Utah St. In the furnished unit, you can expect hardwood floors, garden access, a patio, ample closet space and great natural lighting. Pets aren't welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

3524 19th St.



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit located at 3524 19th St. It's listed for $3,295 / month. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space. In the furnished unit, expect carpeting, updated kitchen appliances and garden access. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

3601 26th St.




Lastly, here's a 700-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3601 26th St. that's going for $3,295 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a fireplace, plenty of storage space and great natural lighting. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Take a look at the full listing here.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinerentersrental propertyrentshousing marketSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
South Bay redevelopment plans could force over 59 families from homes
Analysis: Bay Area first-time homebuyers would need to save for 9 years, 7 months
Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News