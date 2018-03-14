REAL ESTATE

What Will $3,500 Rent You In SoMa, Right Now?

16 Jessie St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious about how far your housing dollar stretches in SoMa?

We've rounded up the latest offerings via Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in the area on a budget of $3,500/month.

Note: prices and availability are subject to change.

16 Jessie St., #402

Listed at $3,500/month, this 546-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 16 Jessie St.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and exposed brick. The building features outdoor space, a roof deck and secured entry, but pets aren't allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

555 4th St., #616




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 555 4th St. that has 750 square feet and is listed for $3,500/month.

The building offers a fitness center, an elevator, on-site management, a resident lounge, a business center and a doorman. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a balcony, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry, but pets aren't permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

821 Folsom St., #308



Here's a furnished 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit at 821 Folsom St. that's going for $3,500/month.

Tenants will enjoy carpeted floors, a flatscreen TV, in-unit laundry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include garage parking, outdoor space, on-site management and secured entry. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
South Bay redevelopment plans could force over 59 families from homes
Analysis: Bay Area first-time homebuyers would need to save for 9 years, 7 months
Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News