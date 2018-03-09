What Will $3,500 Rent You In The Mission, Right Now?

REAL ESTATE

Curious just how far your dollar goes in the Mission? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in this San Francisco neighborhood if you're on a budget of $3,500 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

360 Guerrero St., #311




Listed at $3,495 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 360 Guerrero St.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, carpeted floors, high ceilings and a private deck. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a fitness center, storage space and outdoor space. Pets aren't permitted.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

57 Elizabeth St., #A



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 57 Elizabeth St. It's listed for $3,495 / month for its 750 square feet of space.

In the furnished apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, garden access and generous storage space. Pets aren't welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3481 23rd St.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3481 23rd St. that's going for $3,450 / month.

In the sunny unit, you'll get a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring. The building offers assigned parking and on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
