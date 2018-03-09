What Will $3,500 Rent You In The Mission, Right Now?

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.
360 Guerrero St., #311
Listed at $3,495 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 360 Guerrero St.
In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, carpeted floors, high ceilings and a private deck. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a fitness center, storage space and outdoor space. Pets aren't permitted.
57 Elizabeth St., #A
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 57 Elizabeth St. It's listed for $3,495 / month for its 750 square feet of space.
In the furnished apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, garden access and generous storage space. Pets aren't welcome.
3481 23rd St.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3481 23rd St. that's going for $3,450 / month.
In the sunny unit, you'll get a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring. The building offers assigned parking and on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
