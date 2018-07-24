What will $4,000 rent you in San Francisco, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in San Francisco if you're on a budget of $4,000/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
220 Lombard St. (North Beach)
Listed at $4,000/month, this 750-square-foot studio apartment is located at 220 Lombard St.
The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry, on-site management and a door person. In the unit, you can anticipate central heating, carpeted floors, high ceilings, closet space and granite countertops. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is fairly bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
Toledo Way and Pierce Street (Marina)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at Toledo Way and Pierce Street. It's also listed for $4,000/month.
Assigned parking and on-site laundry are offered as building amenities. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry and bay windows. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
(See the complete listing here.)
3546 Folsom St. (Bernal Heights)
Then, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 3546 Folsom St. It's listed for $4,000/month.
In the furnished unit, you'll find hardwood floors, a dishwasher, closet space and large windows. The building boasts on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
260 King St., #613 (SoMa)
Take a look at this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 260 King St., #613. It's listed for $3,995/month for its 814 square feet of space.
Building amenities include garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, secured entry, a residents lounge, a business center and a door person. In the condo, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and ample natural light. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
900 Bush St. (Nob Hill)
Finally, check out this 730-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's located at 900 Bush St. It's also listed for $3,995/month.
The furnished apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, granite countertops and plenty of windows. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is fairly bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(See the complete listing here.)