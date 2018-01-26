REAL ESTATE

What Will $4,000 Rent You In The Western Addition, Right Now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in the Western Addition? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in this San Francisco neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $4,000 / month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

304 Lily St., #A




Listed at $3,995 / month, this 800-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 304 Lily St. In the furnished unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, garden access and great natural lighting. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1688 Pine St., #E1003




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo located at 1688 Pine St. (at Franklin Street). It's listed for $3,950 / month for its 743 square feet of space. Building amenities include garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and on-site management. In the condo, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings and a dishwasher. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)

8 Buchanan St., #403




Here's a 600-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 8 Buchanan St., which is going for $3,900 / month. In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, outdoor space, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and secured entry. Pets aren't welcome. (Take a look at the full listing here.)
---

