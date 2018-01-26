What Will $4,000 Rent You In The Western Addition, Right Now?

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.
304 Lily St., #A
Listed at $3,995 / month, this 800-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 304 Lily St. In the furnished unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, garden access and great natural lighting. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)
1688 Pine St., #E1003
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo located at 1688 Pine St. (at Franklin Street). It's listed for $3,950 / month for its 743 square feet of space. Building amenities include garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and on-site management. In the condo, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings and a dishwasher. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)
8 Buchanan St., #403
Here's a 600-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 8 Buchanan St., which is going for $3,900 / month. In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, outdoor space, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and secured entry. Pets aren't welcome. (Take a look at the full listing here.)
---
