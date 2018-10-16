What will $4,300 rent you in San Francisco, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in San Francisco if you've got $4,300/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
11 Franklin St. (Marina)
Listed at $4,300/month, this 504-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 11 Franklin St.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and secured entry. In the furnished apartment, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and in-unit laundry. Animals are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
920 Harrison St., #11 (SoMa)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom loft over at 920 Harrison St., #11. It's also listed for $4,300/month for its 900 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned garage parking, a roof deck and storage space. The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pets are permitted with additional fees.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is great for biking and has excellent transit.
Broadway and Octavia streets (Pacific Heights)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Broadway and Octavia streets that's going for $4,300/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and wooden cabinetry. The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, a roof deck and an elevator. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are negotiable.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," has some bike infrastructure and is a haven for transit riders.
3 Bayside Village Place, #8-306 (SoMa)
Located at 3 Bayside Village Place, #8-306, here's a 636-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $4,290/month.
The building features on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a door person and an elevator. In the furnished apartment, you'll get a dishwasher, a breakfast bar, hardwood floors and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, take note: this spot allows cats and dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
185 Channel St., #663 (Mission Bay)
Here's a 456-square-foot zero-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 185 Channel St., #663, that's going for $4,290/month as well.
The building has a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center and a clubhouse. In the furnished unit, you'll get air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a breakfast bar, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
