REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Chinatown, Right Now?

771 Pine St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Chinatown are hovering around $2,506 (compared to a $3,300 average for San Francisco). But how does the low-end pricing on a Chinatown rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

124 Waverly Pl.




Listed at $1,500 / month, this studio apartment, located at 124 Waverly Pl., is 30.2 percent less than the $2,150 / month median rent for a studio in Chinatown.

The building features on-site laundry. Although the unit doesn't have a kitchen, it has hardwood floors, a tiled bathroom and generous closet space.

(See the complete listing here.)

771 Pine St., #A




This studio apartment, situated at 771 Pine St. (at Powell Street), is listed for $1,700 / month for its 290 square feet of space.

Building amenities include on-site laundry. The first-floor unit has hardwood floors, good cabinet space and high ceilings. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

10 Brooklyn Pl., #4



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 10 Brooklyn Pl., which, at 400 square feet, is going for $2,180 / month.

The building offers a roof deck. In the unit, you're promised high ceilings, hardwood flooring and ample natural lighting. Feline companions are allowed.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
South Bay redevelopment plans could force over 59 families from homes
Analysis: Bay Area first-time homebuyers would need to save for 9 years, 7 months
Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News