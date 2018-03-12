REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Cole Valley, Right Now?

115 Carl St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Cole Valley are hovering around $3,300. So how does the low-end pricing on a Cole Valley rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

344 Carl St., #9




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 344 Carl St., is listed for $2,750 / month for its 550 square feet of space.

In the unit, look for central heating, hardwood flooring, plenty of cabinet space, generous closet space and ample natural lighting. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

115 Carl St., #2




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 115 Carl St., which, at 585 square feet, is going for $2,995 / month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the bright unit, which comes furnished, anticipate a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and ample storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the full listing here.)

1222 Clayton St.



Lastly, there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1222 Clayton St. (at 17th Street), listed at $2,995 / month.

In the unit, expect to find central heating, hardwood flooring, granite countertops and ample natural lighting. Hairball alert: cats are permitted. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, outdoor space and on-site laundry.

(See the listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
South Bay redevelopment plans could force over 59 families from homes
Analysis: Bay Area first-time homebuyers would need to save for 9 years, 7 months
Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News