What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown, right now?

351 N. Eighth St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Downtown is quite walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Downtown look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Downtown via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Jose neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

455 E. St. John St.




Here's a studio at 455 E. St. John St., which is going for $1,400/month.

The apartment features carpeted floors, closet space, a ceiling fan and a full kitchen. Outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. Cats and dogs are not welcome here.

(See the full listing here.)

466 N. 13th St.




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom, situated at 466 N. 13th St., is listed for $1,800/month for its 450 square feet of space.

In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, closet space, granite countertops and built-in storage features. Pets are not welcome. The building offers on-site laundry and off street parking.

(See the listing here.)

351 N. Eighth St., #3




And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 351 N. Eighth St., #3, which, with 530 square feet, is going for $1,975/month.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood and tile flooring, generous closet space, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

(Check out the listing here.)

536 S. Eighth St., #4




Over at 536 S. Eighth St., #4, there's this 675-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $2,045/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a stove, wooden countertops, closet space and ample natural light. The building features on-site laundry and assigned parking. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(View the listing here.)
San Jose
