What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown San Jose, right now?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,095, compared to a $2,029 one-bedroom median for San Jose as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Downtown, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Jose neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
455 E. St. John St.
Listed at $1,400/month, this studio apartment, located at 455 E. St. John St., is 16.4 percent less than the $1,675/month median rent for a studio in Downtown.
In the apartment, expect carpeted floors, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Amenities offered in the building include private outdoor space and on-site management. Pets are not permitted.
420 S. Third St., #38
Then there's this 552-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 420 S. Third St., #38, listed at $1,895/month.
The unit features carpeted floors, ceiling fans, granite countertops, built-in shelves and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include assigned parking, secured entry, on-site laundry and outdoor space. One cat per unit is allowed with an additional deposit.
182 N. 11th St.
Listed at $1,975/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom duplex is located at 182 N. 11th St.
Building amenities include assigned parking, on-site laundry and extra storage space. In the unit, expect central heating, a walk-in closet, carpeting, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
351 N. Eighth St., #3
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 351 N. Eighth St., #3, is also listed for $1,975/month for its 530 square feet of space.
Apartment amenities include tile flooring, central heating, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
544 N. Fourth St.
And finally here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 544 N. Fourth St., which, with 600 square feet, is going for $2,050/month.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry and central heating. Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. Pets are negotiable.
