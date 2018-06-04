What's the cheapest rental available in Lower Pac Heights, right now?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $3,450, compared to a $3,300 one-bedroom median for San Francisco as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Lower Pac Heights, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1760 Broderick St.
Listed at $2,300/month, this studio, located at 1760 Broderick St., is 6.4 percent less than the $2,458/month median rent for a studio in Lower Pac Heights.
Garage parking is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, central heating, a dishwasher, granite countertops and bay windows. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
1700 Octavia St., #504
This studio apartment, situated at 1700 Octavia St., is listed for $2,350/month.
In the unit, look for central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry and large windows. Building amenities include on-site laundry and an elevator. Pets are not welcome.
2355 California St.
Here's a studio at 2355 California St., which is going for $2,455/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, a stove, a walk-in closet and ample natural light. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Pets are not welcome.
2211 California St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode, situated at 2211 California St., is listed for $2,895/month.
On-site laundry and a roof deck are offered as building amenities. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
2400 Bush St.
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 2400 Bush St., which is going for $3,300/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, closet space, built-in storage features and bay windows. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
