REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Lower Pac Heights, right now?

1630 Sutter St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Lower Pac Heights has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Lower Pac Heights look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Lower Pac Heights via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1630 Sutter St., #15




Listed at $2,995/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 1630 Sutter St., #15, is 16.7 percent less than the $3,595/month median rent for a one bedroom in Lower Pac Heights.

Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect carpeted floors, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, closet space and large windows. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

(See the complete listing here.)

1333 Gough St.




This one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment, situated at 1333 Gough St., is listed for $3,450/month for its 880 square feet of space.

Apartment amenities include central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, a dishwasher, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. The building features assigned parking, a fitness center, concierge service, outdoor space, on-site laundry and an elevator. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.

(See the complete listing here.)

1 Daniel Burnham Court, #414




Here's a one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo at 1 Daniel Burnham Court, #414, which, at 800 square feet, is going for $3,550/month.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, outdoor space, an elevator, on-site laundry and secured entry. In the apartment, which comes furnished, expect a carpeted flooring, a breakfast nook, closet space, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a deck. Pets are not permitted.

(See the full listing here.)
