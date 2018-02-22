REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Mission Dolores, Right Now?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Mission Dolores are hovering around $3,196 (compared to a $3,295 average for San Francisco). But how does the low-end pricing on a Mission Dolores rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

143 Dolores St.




Listed at $2,700 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 143 Dolores St., is 15.5 percent less than the $3,196 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Mission Dolores.

The building features on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a deck, built-in storage features and ample natural lighting. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

545 Guerrero St., #10




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 545 Guerrero St., is listed for $2,800 / month.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring and great natural lighting. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

269 Church St., #7



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 269 Church St., which is going for $2,895 / month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the second-floor unit, look for hardwood flooring, plenty of closet space and ample natural lighting. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
South Bay redevelopment plans could force over 59 families from homes
Analysis: Bay Area first-time homebuyers would need to save for 9 years, 7 months
Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News