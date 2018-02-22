What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Mission Dolores, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
143 Dolores St.
Listed at $2,700 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 143 Dolores St., is 15.5 percent less than the $3,196 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Mission Dolores.
The building features on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a deck, built-in storage features and ample natural lighting. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
545 Guerrero St., #10
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 545 Guerrero St., is listed for $2,800 / month.
In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring and great natural lighting. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(See the complete listing here.)
269 Church St., #7
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 269 Church St., which is going for $2,895 / month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the second-floor unit, look for hardwood flooring, plenty of closet space and ample natural lighting. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome.
(See the full listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.