What's the cheapest rental available in Nob Hill, right now?

1250 Taylor St. | Photos: Zumper

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Nob Hill look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $3,021, compared to a $3,241 one-bedroom median for San Francisco as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Nob Hill, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1250 Taylor St.




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1250 Taylor St. (at Taylor & Washington streets), which is going for $2,550/month.

In the second floor unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a walk-in closet and bay windows. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

1441 Sacramento St.




Then there's this with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1441 Sacramento St., listed at $2,595/month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, a stove, a spacious closet, granite countertops and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

(See the listing here.)

1470 California St.




Listed at $2,650/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1470 California St.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. In the top floor unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a decorative fireplace, stainless steel appliances and bay windows. Cats are allowed.

(Here's the listing.)

1201 Pine St.




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit, situated at 1201 Pine St., is listed for $2,700/month.

In the apartment, look for hardwood floors, granite countertops, a breakfast bar and ample natural light. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Pets are not allowed.

(See the listing here.)

1059 Leavenworth St.




Over at 1059 Leavenworth St. (at Leavenworth & California streets), there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $2,995/month.

The residence features hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, granite countertops, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, built-in storage features, bay windows and in-unit laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

(View the listing here.)
