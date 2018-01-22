REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In North Beach, Right Now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in North Beach are hovering around $3,518 (compared to a $3,295 average for San Francisco). So how does the low-end pricing on a North Beach rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

240 Lombard St., #529




This studio condo, situated at 240 Lombard St., is listed for $2,800 / month for its 580 square feet of space. In the unit, anticipate carpeted floors, a dishwasher and great natural lighting. The building offers a fitness center, outdoor space and on-site laundry. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

566 Vallejo St., #13



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 566 Vallejo St. that's going for $3,100 / month. Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. In the first-floor unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a deck, plenty of cabinet space, big closets and a fireplace. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. (See the full listing here.)

220 Lombard St.




Then there's this 648-square-foot apartment at 220 Lombard St., listed at $3,200 / month. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a fitness center and a business center. The fourth-floor furnished unit has a mix of hardwood flooring and carpeting, stainless steel appliances, ample storage space and great views of the Bay. Small pets are permitted. (See the listing here.)

14 Nobles Alley




Listed at $3,300 / month, this 550-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 14 Nobles Alley. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. In the top-floor unit, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and good natural lighting. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed. (Here's the listing.)
---

