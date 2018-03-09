REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In North Beach, Right Now?

According to rental site Zumper, the median rent for a 1-bedroom in North Beach is around $3,300.

But what does the low-end pricing on a rental in the area look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We sorted through listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to see what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find, but note that these prices and availability are subject to change.

449 Filbert St.




Listed at $2,595/month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 449 Filbert St. is 21.4 percent less than the $3,300/month median rent for a 1-bedroom in North Beach.

In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, built-in storage features, generous closet space, ample natural lighting and Golden Gate Bridge views. Pets are not permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

125 Bay St., #7




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 125 Bay St. is listed for $2,950/month.

In the sunny unit, the listing promises central heating, carpeted floors, a fireplace, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry, but cats and dogs are not permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

9 Nobles Alley




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 9 Nobles Alley in a 5-unit building that's going for $2,995/month.

The unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and ample natural lighting. Pets aren't allowed, but there's a laundromat next door.

(See the full listing here.)

240 Lombard St., #931




Then there's this 600-square-foot condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 240 Lombard St. listed at $3,100/month.

In the furnished unit, tenants are promised hardwood floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere--this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The building offers assigned parking, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service, outdoor space and on-site laundry.

(See the listing here.)

111 Chestnut St.




Listed at $3,200/month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 111 Chestnut St.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a fitness center and an elevator. In the seventh-floor unit, you'll find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and good natural lighting. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

(Here's the listing.)
---

