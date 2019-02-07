REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Oakland, right now?

By Hoodline
Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Oakland look like these days, and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Oakland via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

2805 E. 16th St., #309A





Listed at $1,488/month, this studio apartment is located at 2805 E. 16th St., #309A.

Building amenities include on-site laundry. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural light. Pet owners look elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(Here's the listing.)

1002 E. 23rd St., #19






Listed at $1,583/month, this studio apartment is located at 1002 E. 23rd St., #19.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and on-site laundry. The apartment boasts hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and white cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1715 High St., #206






Then, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1715 High St., #206. It's also being listed for $1,583/month.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include on-site laundry and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

(Here's the full listing.)
