What's the cheapest rental available in Oakland?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Oakland via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
2451 Seminary Ave.
Here's a studio at 2451 Seminary Ave. in Bancroft Business, which, at 575 square feet, is going for $1,250/month.
In the unit, expect carpeted floors, granite countertops, a stove and ample natural light. Assigned parking and on-site management are offered as building amenities. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the full listing here.)
3241 Adeline St.
Listed at $1,350/month, this studio dwelling is located at 3241 Adeline St. in Clawson.
The listing promises carpeting, wooden cabinetry, new kitchen appliances and a dishwasher. Building amenities include a porch and a backyard. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
(Here's the listing.)
1420 Chestnut St.
And here's a studio apartment at 1420 Chestnut St. in Oak Center, which is going for $1,500/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry. In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(Check out the listing here.)
1967 Seminary Ave.
Over at 1967 Seminary Ave. in Seminary, there's this studio, also going for $1,500/month.
Apartment amenities include carpeted floors, closet space, a stove and plenty of natural light. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
(View the listing here.)
252 Acton Place
Listed at $1,500/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 252 Acton Place in Cleveland Heights.
The building features on-site laundry and an elevator. In the apartment, look for carpeted floors, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and large windows. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)