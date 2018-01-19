What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Russian Hill, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.
1455 Filbert St., #202
Listed at $2,600 / month, this 480-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 1455 Filbert St., is 24.6 percent less than the $3,450 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Russian Hill.
The building offers assigned parking, an elevator, on-site management and on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises central heating, carpeted floors and a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly. (See the complete listing here.)
1616 Taylor St., #9
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 1616 Taylor St., is listed for $3,195 / month. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, bay windows, built-in storage, a walk-in closet and ample natural lighting. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not allowed. (See the complete listing here.)
55 Bret Harte Ter.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 55 Bret Harte Ter. (at Francisco Street), which is going for $3,195 / month. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the light-filled unit, expect central heating, hardwood flooring, a wood-burning fireplace, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not allowed. (See the full listing here.)
---
