REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Russian Hill, Right Now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Russian Hill are hovering around $3,450 (compared to a $3,295 average for San Francisco). So how does the low-end pricing on a Russian Hill rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

1455 Filbert St., #202




Listed at $2,600 / month, this 480-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 1455 Filbert St., is 24.6 percent less than the $3,450 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Russian Hill.

The building offers assigned parking, an elevator, on-site management and on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises central heating, carpeted floors and a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly. (See the complete listing here.)

1616 Taylor St., #9



This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 1616 Taylor St., is listed for $3,195 / month. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, bay windows, built-in storage, a walk-in closet and ample natural lighting. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

55 Bret Harte Ter.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 55 Bret Harte Ter. (at Francisco Street), which is going for $3,195 / month. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the light-filled unit, expect central heating, hardwood flooring, a wood-burning fireplace, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not allowed. (See the full listing here.)
