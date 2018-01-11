What's The Cheapest Rental Available In San Jose, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find. Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.
1308 Bernoulli Pl.
This 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom townhouse, situated at 1308 Bernoulli Pl. in Berryessa, is listed for $1,255 / month for its 2,000 square feet of space. In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors, a balcony and deck, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a swimming pool, outdoor space and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted, sadly. (See the complete listing here.)
354 N. White Rd.
Then there's this apartment at 354 N. White Rd. (at McKee Road) that's listed at $1,375 / month. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, plenty of natural lighting and granite counter tops. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. (See the listing here.)
121 Graham Ave.
Listed at $1,625 / month, this 743-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom address is located at 121 Graham Ave. in Fairgrounds. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning and hardwood flooring. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed. (Here's the listing.)