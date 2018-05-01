REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in San Jose, right now?

617 S. 9th St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in San Jose are hovering around $1,975. But how does the low-end pricing on a San Jose rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

11730 Southwood Drive




Here's a studio dwelling at 11730 Southwood Drive in San Tomas - North, which, at 525-square-feet, is going for $1,650/month.

In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, garden access, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry, an oven and a storage shed. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

305 Perrymont Ave.




Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 305 Perrymont Ave. in Spartan Keys / Monterey Corridor, also listed at $1,650/month.

In the apartment, anticipate air conditioning, carpeted floors, a new gas stove, a kitchen pantry and a private patio. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Pets are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the listing here.)

617 S. 9th St., #4




This studio apartment, situated at 617 S. 9th St. in San Jose - University, is listed for $1,695/month for its 350-square-feet of space.

On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, generous closet space and ample natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.

(See the listing here.)

1141 S. 6th St.



And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1141 S. 6th St. (at Los Alamos Drive) in Fairgrounds, which, with 650-square-feet, is going for $1,850/month.

In the apartment, which comes furnished, the listing promises hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, closet space and ample natural light. Building amenities include outdoor space and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the listing here.)

1617 Mendenhall Drive




Over at 1617 Mendenhall Drive in Winchester West, there's this 504-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,895/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, on-site laundry, outdoor space and on-site management. The apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a ceiling fan, built-in storage features and large windows.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(View the listing here.)
