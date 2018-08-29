REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in San Jose, right now?

2105 Kiwi Walkway. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Finding a bargain can be a challenge if you're looking for an apartment on a budget. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in San Jose look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in San Jose via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

2105 Kiwi Walkway




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse at 2105 Kiwi Walkway in North Valley, which, at 400 square feet, is going for $1,200/month.

In the furnished apartment, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. The building offers assigned parking. Pets are not allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

Listed at $1,400/month, this studio is located at 455 E. St. John St. in Downtown.

Apartment amenities include carpeted floors, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. On-site management and outdoor space are offered as building amenities. Pets are not allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Here's the listing.)

277 Perrymont Ave.




Finally, over at 277 Perrymont Ave. in Fairgrounds, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,650/month.

The unit features air conditioning, carpeting, a ceiling fan and a private patio. Building amenities include assigned parking and outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

(View the listing here.)
