What's the cheapest rental available in San Jose, right now?

510 S. Sixth St. | Photos: Zumper

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in San Jose are hovering around $1,995. But how does the low-end pricing on a San Jose rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

455 E. St. John St.




Here's a studio at 455 E. St. John St. in San Jose - Northside, which is going for $1,400/month.

In the unit, expect carpeting, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. The building provides on-site management and private outdoor space. Pets are not permitted.

Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(See the full listing here.)

510 S. Sixth St.




Then there's this 260-square-foot at 510 S. Sixth St. in Downtown, listed at $1,450/month.

The apartment features hardwood flooring, air conditioning, high ceilings, a ceiling fan, quartz countertops and wooden cabinetry. Assigned parking and on-site laundry are offered as building amenities. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.

(See the listing here.)

355 N. Autumn St.




Listed at $1,495/month, this 400-square-foot studio is located at 355 N. Autumn St. in Downtown.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted flooring, built-in storage features and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Here's the listing.)
