REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in San Jose, right now?

1107 Roewill Drive. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in San Jose look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in San Jose via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

3087 David Ave.






Here's this 550-square-foot with one bedroom and one bathroom at 3087 David Ave. in Winchester North, listed at $1,600/month.

In the unit, look for both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, granite countertops and a ceiling fan. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the listing here.)

335 N. Sixth St.






Listed at $1,650/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 335 N. Sixth St. in San Jose-Northside.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find carpeted floors, granite countertops and a ceiling fan. Animals are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.

(Here's the listing.)

3189 Cadillac Drive






This one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit, situated at 3189 Cadillac Drive in Winchester North, is listed for $1,695/month.

Apartment amenities include central heating, a mix of hardwood and tiled flooring, closet space and granite countertops. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and on-site management. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the listing here.)

1107 Roewill Drive






Over at 1107 Roewill Drive in West San Jose, there's this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,775/month.

In the unit, anticipate central heating, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(View the listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Jose
REAL ESTATE
Renting in Redwood City: What will $2,200 get you?
Check out today's cheapest rentals in Oakland | Hoodline
11-story mixed-use development floated for Telegraph Hill | Hoodline
What will $1,800 rent you in Concord, right now? | Hoodline
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Defense Secretary Mattis leaving after clashes with Trump
Raiders QB Carr describes Coliseum as 'home'
VIDEO: Mysterious light seen in CA sky identified as meteor
Help feed homeless in SF's Civic Center
Eddie, one of the oldest sea otters on earth, dies at 20
NASA scientist answers questions about meteor seen in California sky
Trump tells GOP leaders he won't sign bill to avoid shutdown
Mom charged after young brothers found watching 'Home Alone' while home alone
Show More
Trump proposes rule requiring job for food stamps
Yemeni mother reunited with dying son at Oakland hospital
Mother found dead in her car in bizarre murder mystery
High school football players commit to prestigious college programs
Jim Mattis and other notable Trump admin departures
More News