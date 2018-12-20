What's the cheapest rental available in San Jose, right now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in San Jose via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
3087 David Ave.
Here's this 550-square-foot with one bedroom and one bathroom at 3087 David Ave. in Winchester North, listed at $1,600/month.
In the unit, look for both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, granite countertops and a ceiling fan. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.
335 N. Sixth St.
Listed at $1,650/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 335 N. Sixth St. in San Jose-Northside.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find carpeted floors, granite countertops and a ceiling fan. Animals are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
3189 Cadillac Drive
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit, situated at 3189 Cadillac Drive in Winchester North, is listed for $1,695/month.
Apartment amenities include central heating, a mix of hardwood and tiled flooring, closet space and granite countertops. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and on-site management. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.
1107 Roewill Drive
Over at 1107 Roewill Drive in West San Jose, there's this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,775/month.
In the unit, anticipate central heating, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
