REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In SoMa, Right Now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in SoMa are hovering around $3,600 (compared to a $3,295 average for San Francisco). So how does the low-end pricing on a SoMa rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

136 6th St.




Listed at $1,800 / month, this studio apartment, located at 136 6th St., is 43.8 percent less than the $3,200 / month median rent for a studio in SoMa.

The building offers assigned parking, a fitness center and on-site laundry. In the top-floor unit, the listing promises high ceilings, a dishwasher and plenty of natural light. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

75 Moss St.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, situated at 75 Moss St. (at Folsom Street), is listed for $3,125 / month. In the bright unit, which comes furnished, you'll find central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The building offers a roof deck and outdoor space. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

1 Saint Francis Pl.




Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1 Saint Francis Pl., listed at $3,162 / month. In the second-floor unit, expect to find central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Both cats and dogs are welcome. The building features a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, outdoor space and on-site laundry.

(See the listing here.)

310 Townsend St.




Finally, listed at $3,300 / month is this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 310 Townsend St. Building amenities include assigned parkin. In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, a walk-in closet, granite counter tops, in-unit laundry, exposed brick and stainless steel appliances. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. (Here's the listing.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
South Bay redevelopment plans could force over 59 families from homes
Analysis: Bay Area first-time homebuyers would need to save for 9 years, 7 months
Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News